* Sees 2013 net profit decline, from previous flat forecast
* Q3 consolidated beer volumes 48.3 vs 50.2 mln hectolitres
consensus
* Q3 consolidate revenue 5.18 bln euros vs 5.41 bln
consensus
* Sharp volume drop in eastern Europe
* Heineken shares down 4 pct, Carlsberg, ABI also down
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Oct 23 Heineken, the world's
third largest brewer by volume, lowered its guidance for
full-year profit after beer sales in eastern European dropped
sharply and slipped in Brazil and in its large African markets.
The group, which makes Europe's best-selling Heineken lager,
Sol, Tiger and Strongbow cider, said on Wednesday it now
expected net profit before one-offs to fall by a low
single-digit percentage this year on a like-for-like basis.
It previously forecast that net profit would be broadly
unchanged from that of 2012. It added that the stronger euro
against a number of developing market currencies would have a
negative 40 million euro ($55.09 million) impact.
Heineken said the weakness of the beer market in central and
eastern Europe and difficulties in key developing markets,
including Brazil, Nigeria, Egypt and the Democratic Republic of
Congo, led to lower than expected lager sales.
Heineken shares fell by as much as 4.0 percent to 51.07
euros, making them among the weakest performers in the
FTSEurofirst 300 index and breaking a two-week rally in
which they had gained 6.4 percent.
Shares in global leader Anheuser-Busch InBev, the
market leader in Brazil, were down 1.1 percent and those in
world number four Carlsberg, the dominant player in Russia, were
off 2.0 percent.
"Western Europe could not make up for weakness in Eastern
Europe and the Americas. The profit warning is partly due to
volumes, but also currencies. All in all it's not good news,"
said Wim Hoste, analyst at KBC Securities, after cutting his
target price for Heineken to 58 euros from 60.
"The markets are down a little, but you can see the fallout
for others, such as AB InBev," he added.
Consolidated beer volumes slipped 3 percent on a
like-for-like basis to 48.3 million hectolitres, lower than the
50.2 million hectolitres average expected in a Reuters poll of
seven banks and brokers.
Consolidated revenue was up just 0.2 percent to 5.18 billion
euros, again lower than the 5.41 billion euros forecast in the
Reuters poll.
Heineken, the largest seller of beer in Europe, posted an 8
percent drop in beer sales in central and eastern Europe, with
weak consumer spending in Russia, Romania and Greece and wet
weather depressing drinking in September.
Inflation, tight credit and unemployment hit Nigeria and
volumes fell in Egypt and Congo due to unrest. In Brazil, slowed
growth and stubbornly high inflation, leading to rising interest
rates, have weakened consumer spending there.
However, volumes improved by 1 percent in western Europe,
largely due to a hot, dry summer albeit after a wretched spring.
Elsewhere, volumes only rose in the Asia-Pacific region,
with increased beer drinking in China, Indonesia, Papua New
Guinea and Vietnam more than making up for lower sales in India
due to a prolonged monsoon and regulatory changes in the
southern state of Tamil Nadu.
Heineken has a greater share of the sluggish western
European market than its rivals, but has also boosted its
emerging market presence with expansion into Mexico in 2010 and
its buy-out of a joint venture partner in Asia last year.
SABMiller, the world number two, last week reported
a 4 percent increase in first-half revenue, driven by growth in
Latin America and Africa.
AB InBev reports third-quarter earnings next Thursday and
Carlsberg's figures come out on Nov. 13.