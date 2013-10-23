BRUSSELS Oct 23 Heineken, the world's third largest brewer, reduced its full-year profit guidance on Wednesday after beer sales in eastern European dropped sharply and slipped in Brazil and some African countries.

The group, which brews Europe's best-selling Heineken lager, Sol, Tiger and Stongbow cider, said it now expected its net profit before one-offs to fall by a low single-digit percentage this year, having previously forecast little change. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)