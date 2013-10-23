UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Oct 23 Heineken, the world's third largest brewer, reduced its full-year profit guidance on Wednesday after beer sales in eastern European dropped sharply and slipped in Brazil and some African countries.
The group, which brews Europe's best-selling Heineken lager, Sol, Tiger and Stongbow cider, said it now expected its net profit before one-offs to fall by a low single-digit percentage this year, having previously forecast little change. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources