HELSINKI, April 12 Dutch brewer Heineken plans to sell its Finnish unit Hartwall to Hartwall Capital, an investment firm owned by the family which started the beverage business, a report said on Friday.

The report in the Finnish business magazine Talouselama cited unnamed sources and gave no deal value.

Hartwall Capital's chairman Tom von Weymar, in the report, was quoted as saying the firm was "eyeing" a purchase but declined to comment further. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)