AMSTERDAM, Sept 14 Brewer SAB Miller has made a takeover approach to the family owners of Heineken, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

The newswire reported that SAB's approach was rejected. It was made as part of a strategy to protect itself from a bid from rival Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bloomberg said.

SAB and Heinken both declined to comment on the matter. (Reporting By Sarah Young)