* Heineken says SABMiller's proposal is "non-actionable"
* SABMiller move aimed to shield it from AB InBev takeover
(Recasts with Heineken confirmation of bid)
LONDON/AMSTERDAM, Sept 14 Dutch brewer Heineken
said on Sunday it was approached by larger rival
SABMiller about a potential takeover but that its
controlling shareholder intended to keep the company
independent.
The maker of Heineken and Amstel beers said it consulted
with its majority shareholder and concluded that SABMiller's
proposal was "non-actionable".
"The Heineken family has informed SABMiller, Heineken and
Heineken Holding of its intention to preserve the heritage and
identity of Heineken as an independent company," it said in a
statement.
The founding family owns just over 50 percent of Heineken
via Heineken Holding. A further 12.5 percent is owned
by Mexico's FEMSA.
Citing people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg news
agency reported SABMiller's approach earlier on Sunday, saying
it was part of an SAB strategy to protect itself from a
potential takeover bid from its larger rival, world No. 1 brewer
Anheuser-Busch InBev.
Speculation about an AB InBev move on SABMiller has been
circulating for months, as the world leader - known for its
aggressive merger strategy - has largely digested its last
acquisition. Talk of such a deal had intensified in the past
week, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.
SAB was not immediately available for comment after
Heineken's announcement, but declined to comment earlier in the
day.
Bloomberg reported from its sources that SABMiller's offer
would have made the Heineken family one of the largest
shareholders in the combined group. The newswire also said that
the approach was made in the past two weeks.
SABMiller has done many deals on its journey from a small
South African player to the world's No 2 brewery, including the
2005 purchase of Colombia's Bavaria, the 2007 purchase of
Grolsch, the 2008 combination of Miller Brewing Co with the U.S.
business of Molson Coors and the 2011 purchase of
Foster's Group.
Like other brewers, SABMiller is struggling to grow in
Europe and North America. New revenues from emerging middle
classes in developing markets have been dented by weak
currencies in many of those countries.
Heineken, the largest player in the mature Western European
market, has expanded steadily in faster-growing emerging
markets, including Mexico and Asia.
