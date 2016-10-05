UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Oct 5 Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, said on Wednesday it would halt production at its plant in Kaliningrad in Russia from Jan. 1, 2017, due to a steady decline in Russia's beer market.
The decision to close the brewery in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, is "a forced measure" and was taken after an analysis of Russia's beer market which has been in decline for the past eight years, Heineken said.
"In the last seven years large brewers have been forced to shut down 11 breweries across Russia," it said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing b Louise Heavens)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources