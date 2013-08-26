BRUSSELS Aug 26 The families that control Heineken said on Monday they planned to buy up to 100 million euros ($134.0 million) of shares in Heineken Holding .

The grouping of the Heineken and Hoyer families, L'Arche Green N.V., holds 51.083 percent of shares in Heineken Holding, which in turn owns 50.005 percent of Heineken, the world's third largest brewer.

L'Arche Green, itself 88.67 percent owned by the Heineken family and 11.33 percent by the Hoyer family, said it had mandated a bank to purchase the shares in the open market between September 9 this year and July 9 in 2014.

The family carried out two similar purchases in 2010 and 2011 for a combined total of 100 million euros. ($1 = 0.7461 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)