BRUSSELS, Oct 26 Heineken NV , the
world's third-largest brewer, sold more beer at higher prices in
the third quarter than a year earlier helped by stronger African
markets and a rebound in Russia to report surprise increases in
volumes and revenue.
Europe's largest brewer, whose Heineken brand is the
continent's number one beer, said revenue grew by 0.6 percent to
4.65 billion euros ($6.47 billion) compared with the 4.51
billion euro average forecast in a Reuters poll of eight
brokers.
The Dutch brewer warned in August that weak consumer
sentiment and a damp summer would wipe out profit growth this
year. It maintained this forecast that 2011 net profit before
exceptionals would be broadly in line with last year.
The company said net profit in the third quarter, at 525
million euros, was virtually unchanged from a year earlier.
Heineken bought Scottish & Newcastle with Carlsberg in 2008,
chiefly getting the British assets, but expanded into emerging
markets with an all-share purchase last year of the brewing
assets of Mexico's FEMSA .
($1 = 0.719 Euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)