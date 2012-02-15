* 2011 clean net profit 1.58 bln euros, vs 1.52 bln forecast
* Launches new three-year 500 mln euro cost saving plan
* Sees 6 pct rise in input costs in 2012, mainly due to
barley
* Shares hit 6-month high, up open up 5.4 pct
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Feb 15 Heineken, the
world's third-largest brewer, beat expectations with a 9 percent
profit increase in 2011 after recovering from a damp European
summer that kept a lid on drinking, and launched a new drive to
cut costs.
Heineken, which had forecast flat net profit, said its
earlier caution was driven by a poor summer particularly in
Europe, when it was unclear whether drinking was depressed just
by bad weather or by falling consumer confidence.
"If we look now, we had a very good fourth quarter and so
overall the business is doing better than we thought at that
moment in time," Chief Executive Jean-Francois van Boxmeer told
a conference call.
The company gave no forecast for 2012, beyond saying it
expected to grow in emerging markets and boost revenue in
developed ones by pushing premium brands. Marketing costs would
be in line with last year, but input costs would rise, it said.
The maker of Europe's top-selling Heineken lager and Amstel
said on Wednesday 2011 net profit before one-offs rose by 9.2
percent on a like-for-like basis to 1.58 billion euros, compared
with a Reuters poll forecast for 1.52 billion..
In addition, lower interest costs due to cashflow generation
and a slightly reduced tax rate helped the bottom line.
Heineken said it had launched a new 500 million euro ($657
million) cost savings plan.
The group, which saved 614 million euros under its previous
three-year plan, said fresh cuts would come by taking a global
approach to purchasing and technology. It added this would
require an upfront payment of 200 million euros.
MARKET PLEASED
Heineken shares hit a six-month high of 38.6350 euros, up
5.7 percent, shortly after the opening and were among the top
three strongest in FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
European stocks.
"It's a lot better than expected," said Trevor Stirling,
analyst at Bernstein Securities, adding volume growth in France
and Italy and flat in Spain had been impressive. "On the new
cost savings plan, I think it is more than people were
expecting."
Heineken, present in all the problematic euro zone periphery
nations including Greece, said beer volumes rose by 3.1 percent
last year and it expected to benefit this year from growth in
Africa, Latin America and Asia.
The company said it expected a 6 percent rise in input
costs, primarily reflecting higher prices for malted barley.
Brewers tend to hedge input costs a year in advance. So
Heineken, like its peers, is set to be hit by a sharp increase
in commodity prices in 2011 when future prices for malted barley
were 40 percent higher.
Heineken shares have gained 2.2 percent this year, in line
with the STOXX 600 European food and beverage index, but
underperforming peers Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg
and SABMiller.
Carlsberg reports full-year results on Feb. 20 and AB InBev
on March 8. SABMiller, whose year runs to end-March, has said
beer volumes rose 3 percent in the final three months of 2011,
helped by growth in Africa and Latin America.
($1 = 0.762 euro)
(Additional reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Jodie
Ginsberg)