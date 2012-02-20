AMSTERDAM Feb 20 Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, has bid for the Brazilian firm Grupo Petropolis, Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources from a Brazilian weekend paper.

No price or financial details were given for the deal.

Heineken recently reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and said it expected to grow in emerging markets and boost revenue in developed ones by pushing premium brands.

No one was available for comment at Heineken early on Monday. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Sara Webb; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)