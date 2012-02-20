UPDATE 1-TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
AMSTERDAM Feb 20 Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, has bid for the Brazilian firm Grupo Petropolis, Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources from a Brazilian weekend paper.
No price or financial details were given for the deal.
Heineken recently reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and said it expected to grow in emerging markets and boost revenue in developed ones by pushing premium brands.
No one was available for comment at Heineken early on Monday. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Sara Webb; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Grupo Seb do Brasil said on Monday it had agreed to buy 95 percent of Maple Bear Global Schools Ltd's operations in Brazil for $50 million, marking the privately-owned education group's first step towards an international expansion.