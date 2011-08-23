* H1 operating profit pre-exceptionals seen up 17 pct
* Mexico, Africa gains expected
* Higher marketing spend, sluggish growth in developed world
BRUSSELS, Aug 24 Heineken NV , the
world's third largest brewer, is set to report higher first-half
earnings on Wednesday as rapid expansion in Mexico and Africa
offset higher marketing spending and sluggish developed world
growth.
The Dutch beer maker is the market leader in mature Europe,
but also dominates in Nigeria and has more than 40 percent of
the Mexican market after its purchase last year of the brewing
operations of FEMSA .
Heineken, whose chief brands are Heineken itself and Amstel,
Europe's No.1 and No.3 beers, said in April that consumers in
Europe and the United States remained cautious, particularly in
bars and cafes.
Few analysts expect much change on that front, although it
is still pushing through cost savings.
Heineken said it expected higher planned marketing spending
would hit near-term profit, particularly across Europe. It also
said it expected a single-digit percentage increase in input
costs, much of which are hedged, over the whole of the year.
Sharply higher prices for raw materials will probably have a
larger impact on brewing costs next year.
Heineken is expected to have achieved operating profit
before exceptionals 17 percent above year earlier levels,
according to a Reuters poll.
Heineken is expected to give full-year earnings guidance,
probably of net profit growth between a mid single-digit and a
low double-digit.
Heineken is the last of the big four brewers to report on
the period to the end of June.
SABMiller , now seeking to buy Foster's for
$10 billion, was buoyed by the emerging markets of Africa, Asia
and Latin America . World No.1 Anheuser-Busch
InBev warned of challenges in the United States, where
it has around half of the market.
Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) cut its full-year outlook last week as
sales in its key Russian market shrank.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)