BRUSSELS Aug 22 Heineken NV, the Dutch brewer battling to buy the Asian maker of Tiger beer, forecast flat earnings for the full year with emerging market growth helping to make up for a first half hit by a weak western Europe and higher input costs.

The world's third largest brewer also announced on Wednesday that it had increased its stake in Asia Pacific Breweries by 2.68 percent. Heineken is seeking to gain control of APB, with indirect and direct stake previously giving it 42 percent of the company. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)