BRUSSELS Feb 15 Heineken, the world's third largest brewer, launched a new 500 million euro ($657 million) cost savings plan and forecast growth in emerging markets on Wednesday in the face of higher barley costs.

The maker of Europe's top-selling Heineken lager and Amstel said its full-year net profit before one-offs was 1.58 billion euros against the average 1.52 billion euros expected in a Reuters poll of 16 brokers.

It had previously forecast that the number would be broadly in line with that of last year on a like-for-like basis. In fact it rose by 9.2 percent. ($1 = 0.762 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)