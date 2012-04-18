BRUSSELS, April 18 Heineken, the world's third largest brewer, said its operating profit fell slightly in the first quarter as higher costs offset a greater than expected rise in revenue and the effects of its latest savings drive.

Europe's largest beermaker said on Wednesday revenue increased by 6.8 percent in the January-March period, but operating profit before exceptionals declined due to increased fixed costs in certain high inflationary markets, investments and increased input costs, such as for barley. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)