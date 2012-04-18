BRUSSELS, April 18 Heineken, the
world's third largest brewer, said its operating profit fell
slightly in the first quarter as higher costs offset a greater
than expected rise in revenue and the effects of its latest
savings drive.
Europe's largest beermaker said on Wednesday revenue
increased by 6.8 percent in the January-March period, but
operating profit before exceptionals declined due to increased
fixed costs in certain high inflationary markets, investments
and increased input costs, such as for barley.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)