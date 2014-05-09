UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ABUJA May 9 Heineken plans to invest 500 million euros ($687.82 million) in annual capital expenditure in Africa over the next few years to maintain its growth on the continent, a senior executive at the world's third largest brewer said on Friday.
The money will be used to upgrade production facilities and on training, said Siep Hiemstra, president for Africa and Middle East for Heineken. Africa accounts for one-fifth of Heineken's business and is growing fast, he said. ($1 = 0.7269 Euros) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Pravin Char)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources