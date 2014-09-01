MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds dropped word 'post' in bullet 8)
Sept 1 Heineken Nv :
* Divests packaging operations in Mexico
* Has signed a binding agreement with Crown Holdings Inc for sale of its Mexican packaging business Empaque
* Total enterprise value of transaction amounts to $1.225 bln
* Empaque will remain a key strategic supplier to Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma
* Transaction is expected to close by end of year
* Sale of Empaque is expected to result in a post-tax book gain of about 300 mln euros
* Proceeds of this divestment will provide further financial flexibility
* 300 million euro post tax gain will be reported as an exceptional item Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: