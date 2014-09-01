(Corrects one-time gain to 300 mln euros in first paragraph)

AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 Dutch brewer Heineken said on Monday it had signed a binding agreement to sell its Mexican packaging business Empaque to Crown, generating a one-time gain of 300 million euros ($394.0 million).

Heineken said in a statement the business had an enterprise value of $1.23 billion and booked revenue of $660 million in 2013. The transaction will close by the end of this year, pending regulatory approval, Heineken said. ($1 = 0.7615 Euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter)