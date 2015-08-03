UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Aug 3 Heineken NV, the world's third largest brewer, reported higher first-half results than markets expected and repeated its full-year forecast of revenue and profit growth, albeit at a slower pace than last year.
Consolidated operating profit before one-off items rose 3.4 percent on like-for-like basis to 1.55 billion euros ($1.70 billion), above the average of 1.53 billion euros in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts. ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.