Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, Sept 14 Dutch brewer Heineken on Sunday said larger rival SABMiller approached it about a potential takeover, confirming a press report earlier in the day, but said its controlling shareholder intends to keep the company independent.
The maker of Heineken and Amstel beers said it consulted with its majority shareholder and concluded that SABMiller's proposal is "non-actionable".
"The Heineken family has informed SABMiller, Heineken and Heineken Holding of its intention to preserve the heritage and identity of Heineken as an independent company," it said in a statement. "The Heineken family and Heineken's management are confident that the company will continue to deliver growth and shareholder value."
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.