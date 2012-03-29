March 29 Heineken N.V. on Thursday sold $750 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $500 million.

Barclays Capital, Citigroup, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HEINEKEN NV AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.4 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.731 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.432 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/03/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 127 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS