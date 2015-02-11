BRUSSELS Feb 11 Heineken, the world's third largest brewer, forecast the rate of growth of volumes and margins would slow this year after solid expansion of both in 2014.

The Dutch brewer, the top seller in Europe with brands such as Heineken and Amstel, profited from increased beer sales in Africa, the Americas and Asia. Sales were broadly flat in western Europe while the only real weakness was seen in eastern Europe.

Consolidated operating profit before one-off rose 6.4 percent to 3.13 billion euros ($3.54 billion), just above the average of 3.11 billion euros in a Reuters poll of nine brokers and banks. ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Sunil Nair)