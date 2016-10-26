BRUSSELS Oct 26 Heineken, now the
world's second largest beer maker, sold more beer than expected
in the third quarter and retained its full-year profit margin
forecast, although said the impact of currencies would be worse
than previously thought.
The maker of Europe's top-selling lager Heineken, Tiger and
Sol said it sold 2 percent more beer on a consolidated basis
than a year earlier, with strong growth in Mexico and Asia,
notably Vietnam, but lower volumes in Russia, Egypt and the
Democratic Republic of Congo.
Heineken also fared well in most European markets, due to
favourably beer-drinking weather.
Heineken has now become the world's number two brewer,
although the gap between it global leader AB InBev has
widened after the latter's takeover of SABMiller earlier this
month.
"Performance in the third quarter was robust despite strong
comparatives in Americas and Europe, and a tough environment in
Africa Middle East & Eastern Europe," Chief Executive
Jean-Francois van Boxmeer said in a statement.
Overall beer volumes were 54 million hectolitres, higher
than the average expectation in a Reuters poll of 53.1 million.
The company said it still expected its operating margin
would expand by about 40 basis points over the year, slowing
down following a 124 point expansion in the first half.
It did not give its margin for the third quarter.
However, it forecast an even heavier currency translation
impact, now at 215 million euros at operating profit and 115
million euros at net profit level, from 200 million and 110
million euros seen before.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)