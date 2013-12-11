* Heineken buys 1.3 percent, raising stake to 38.7 percent
* Vijay Mallya owns 37.4 percent
* Heineken's new shares were collateral on loan extended to
UB Group -source
MUMBAI, Dec 11 The Netherlands' Heineken NV
has become the largest shareholder of India's United
Breweries Ltd after its stake inched past that of
liquor baron Vijay Mallya.
Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, now owns 38.7
percent after buying 1.3 percent on Tuesday from Citicorp
Finance India, showed data on the National Stock Exchange on
Wednesday. Mallya owns 37.4 percent.
United Breweries makes Kingfisher Strong, India's
biggest-selling beer, as well as London Pilsner and Kalyani
Black Label.
Heineken's new shares had been pledged as collateral for a
loan it extended to parent UB Group, which is controlled by
Mallya, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter who
declined to be identified.
Mallya, who also owns grounded Kingfisher Airlines Ltd
, owed lenders about 60 billion rupees ($982.08
million) as of September. Last year, he sold the majority of
United Spirits Ltd to British drinks maker Diageo PLC
for $2.1 billion.
Heineken did not immediately respond to an emailed request
for comment outside of business hours in Europe. A UB Group
spokesman declined to comment.
In 2004, United Breweries entered into a joint venture with
Scottish and Newcastle India Pvt Ltd, now owned by Heineken, to
make and market a number of beverages. In 2009, it started to
manufacture and distribute Heineken beer in India.
Heineken on Tuesday spent 2.8 billion rupees on 3.5 million
United Breweries shares at 772.9 rupees each, exchange data
showed.
On Wednesday, United Breweries shares rose as high as 4.8
percent to 813 rupees after closing 0.4 percent higher on
Tuesday.