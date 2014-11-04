UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 Heineken NV :
* Heineken nominates Laurence Debroux as Chief Financial Officer and member of the executive board
* Debroux will succeed Hooft Graafland on 24 April 2015
* Debroux will formally join Heineken on 1 March 2015 and will work alongside Hooft Graafland to ensure smooth and effective transition
* Graafland and co have mutually agreed that end of his current mandate as member of EB will be logical and natural moment to transition to next generation of leadership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources