Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
* Berkshire, 3G on hook for $700 mln each
* JPMorgan, Wells Fargo provide $14.1 bln debt financing
Feb 15 If Warren Buffett and Brazilian investment group 3G Capital back away from their proposed $23 billion acquisition of H.J. Heinz Co., they'll have to pay up.
The reverse break-up fee - the amount that Buffett and 3G will have to pay Heinz if they can't close the deal - totals $1.4 billion, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and 3G would each pay 50 percent of the fee, the documents said. The fee is roughly 5 percent of the deal value, which includes $5 billion in debt. That's largely in line with historical averages.
J.P. Morgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co committed to $14.1 billion in debt financing, according to the filing.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of the month, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.