Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 15 U.S. securities regulators on Friday filed suit against unknown traders in the options of ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co, alleging they traded on inside information before the company announced a deal to be acquired for $23 billion by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and Brazil's 3G Capital.
The suit, filed in federal court in Manhattan, cites "highly suspicious trading" in Heinz call options just prior to the Feb. 14 announcement of the deal. It claims the traders are either in, or trading through accounts in, Zurich, Switzerland.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of the month, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.