By Brad Dorfman

CHICAGO, Aug 23 H.J. Heinz Co HNZ.N reported quarterly profit on Tuesday that beat analysts expectations, boosted by growth in emerging markets.

The company has focused its growth in emerging markets, with recent acquisitions in China and Brazil, which has helped it offset sluggish growth in developed markets, including the United States. The company had 23 percent of its sales in emerging markets in the quarter.

Heinz shares fell 1 percent to $51.50 in premarket trading.

Excluding acquisitions, divestitures and the effect of foreign currency fluctuation, sales rose 13 percent in emerging markets, but were flat in North America where price increases due to rising commodity costs caused less demand.

Heinz, which sells Ore-Ida potatoes and TGIF frozen foods in addition to its namesake ketchup, said net income was $235.0 million in its first quarter that ended July 27, compared with $248.6 million, in the year-earlier period. Excluding net income attributable to non-controlling interests, earnings were 70 cents a share, compared with 75 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding the costs for closing factories and other one-time items, earnings were 78 cents a share. Analysts on average forecast 76 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Heinz said in May that it planned to close five factories, cutting 800 to 1,000 jobs, and set up a European supply chain hub in the Netherlands.

Like most food companies, Heinz is trying to cut expenses as it faces higher costs for raw materials such as resins, sweeteners and oils. Yet the company is less exposed to recent commodity market spikes than some rivals, since some of its biggest food purchases -- tomatoes and potatoes -- have been less volatile.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $2.85 billion, fueled by price increases and a weaker dollar. Analysts on average forecast $2.79 billion.

Heinz said it still expects earnings of $3.24 to $3.32 a share, excluding one-time items and the effects of foreign currency fluctuations. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman and Martinne Geller; Editing by Derek Caney and Maureen Bavdek)