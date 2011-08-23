* Q1 EPS 78 cents ex-items vs Wall St 76 cents view
* Sees Q2 EPS in line with or slightly higher than yr ago
* Stands by fiscal year 2012 outlook
* Shares fall 3 percent
(Rewrites first paragraph, adds analyst comment)
By Brad Dorfman
CHICAGO, Aug 23 H.J. Heinz Co's HNZ.N
forecast for the second quarter shows that higher commodity
costs and slow sales in markets like the United States will put
pressure on profits, sending its shares down more than 3
percent.
Margins fell more than some analysts expected in the just
completed first quarter as price increases and cost-cutting
moves such as closing factories had yet to have much impact.
Like most food companies, Heinz is trying to cut expenses
as it faces higher costs for raw materials such as resins,
sweeteners and oils.
"The fact that the developed markets are still weak and
aren't expected to improve is a challenge," said Morningstar
analyst Erin Lash.
Heinz, which makes its namesake ketchup, Ore-Ida frozen
potatoes and other packaged foods has tried to make up for weak
growth in developed markets by focusing on emerging markets,
with recent acquisitions in China and Brazil.
The company got 23 percent of its sales in emerging markets
in the quarter, giving it one of the highest concentrations in
emerging markets of any U.S.-based packaged food company.
Heinz forecast earnings in the second quarter to be in line
with or slightly higher than last year's net income of 78 cents
a share. Analysts on average forecast 85 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, though that analyst
consensus excludes one-time items.
Heinz shares fell 3.3 percent, or $1.72, to $50.32 in
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Excluding acquisitions, divestitures and the effect of
foreign currency fluctuations, sales rose 13 percent in
emerging markets. In North America such sales were flat, as
price increases because of rising commodity costs pressured
demand.
Gross margin fell to 35.7 percent from 36.6 percent a year
earlier because of higher commodity costs. That decline was
steeper than expected, said J.P. Morgan analyst Terry Bivens,
who only expected a 0.1 percentage point decline.
The company expects price increases and cost savings to
help offset rising costs, but mostly in the second half of the
year.
Heinz said net income attributable to its shareholders was
$226.1 million, or 70 cents a share, in its first quarter that
ended July 27, compared with $240.4 million, or 75 cents a
share, in the year-earlier period.
Heinz said in May that it planned to close five factories,
cutting 800 to 1,000 jobs, and set up a European supply chain
hub in the Netherlands.
Excluding the costs for closing factories and other
one-time items, earnings were 78 cents a share. Analysts on
average had forecast 76 cents a share.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $2.85 billion, fueled by price
increases and a weaker dollar. Analysts on average forecast
$2.79 billion.
Heinz said it still expects fiscal 2012 earnings of $3.24
to $3.32 a share, excluding one-time items and the effects of
foreign currency fluctuations.
(Reporting by Brad Dorfman and Martinne Geller. Editing by
Dave Zimmerman, Maureen Bavdek and Robert MacMillan)