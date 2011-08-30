CHICAGO Aug 30 H J Heinz Co's HNZ.N recent
acquisitions in Brazil and China are doing better than expected
as the food maker works on boosting its business around the
globe, Chairman and Chief Executive William Johnson said on
Tuesday.
During the ketchup maker's annual shareholders meeting,
Johnson also stood by the profit forecast Heinz reaffirmed last
week, when it posted first-quarter results. [ID:nN1E77M0EJ]
During fiscal 2011, Heinz bought Foodstar, the producer of
Master soy sauces and fermented bean curd in China; and Quero,
a Brazilian brand of tomato-based sauces, ketchup, condiments
and vegetables. Foodstar should boost Heinz's total sales in
China to around $350 million in fiscal 2012 and the company
should double its sales in Latin America this year as it
invests in Quero, Johnson said.
Heinz still expects fiscal 2012 earnings of $3.24 to $3.32
a share, excluding one-time items and the effects of foreign
currency fluctuations.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl; Editing by Derek Caney)