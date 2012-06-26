BRIEF-Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
June 26 The head of H.J. Heinz Co's North American business, its largest segment, is leaving the ketchup and soup maker and will be replaced by the executive who was appointed just last month to oversee its business in the rest of the world.
Scott O'Hara, who had been president and chief executive of the North America business for nearly three years, is leaving to pursue other opportunities, Heinz said on Tuesday, without giving any further details.
O'Hara is being replaced by Dave Woodward, who in May was promoted to executive vice president for Heinz's business outside North America, after a six-year stint in charge of the company's Britain and Ireland unit.
Heinz said it expects to name a new head of its business outside North America shortly. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Lorenzo Servitje, one of the original founders of globally successful Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, has died at 98, the company said on Friday.