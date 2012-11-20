Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Nov 20 H.J. Heinz Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday, citing growth in emerging markets and a favorable tax rate.
Net income was $289.4 million, or 90 cents per share, in the fiscal second quarter ended Oct. 28, up from $237.0 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting 88 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 0.5 percent to $2.83 billion despite a 2.4 percentage-point hit from foreign currency exchange rates. Analysts were expecting $2.85 billion.
For fiscal 2013, the company forecast earnings growth of 5 percent to 8 percent and a sales increase of at least 4 percent.
Heinz shares rose to $58.90 in light premarket trade from a Monday close at $58.72 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.