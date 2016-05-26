BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
May 26 Heiwa Real Estate REIT :
* Says it signed contract with commitment line worth 2.5 billion yen with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
* Says it signed contract with commitment line worth 2 billion yen with The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd
* Says it signed contract with commitment line worth 1.5 billion yen with Mizuho Bank, Ltd
* Says three contracts with valid period from June 1, 2016 to May 31, 2017
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/dLx3hi
Feb 2 Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by basic materials and energy stocks as the dollar stepped back on disappointment that the Federal Reserve did not take a more hawkish policy stance.
* Says The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited has sold J REIT Investment Securities to J Bank Co Ltd, for 1.34 billion yen