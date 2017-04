Fitch Affirms Farm Credit System and Farm Credit System Banks Ratings; Outlook Remains Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Farm Credit System's (FCS) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Short-Term IDR at 'AAA/F1+' respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed the Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs of AgFirst, FCB, AgriBank, FCB, CoBank, ACB and Farm Credit Bank of Texas (collectively 'System Banks') at 'AA-/F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. These rating actions follow