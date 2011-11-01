FRANKFURT Nov 1 The owners of Helaba
have agreed to strengthen the German landesbank's capital
structure so it achieves a core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of
about 10 percent of assets, the finance ministry in the state of
Hesse said on Tuesday.
The owners notified German regulator BaFin on Monday about
their intention to modify the bank's so-called silent
participation, a form of non-voting capital, to assume
loss-absorbing properties similar to equity.
Because of stricter capital rules, and because it did not
receive a state bailout in the aftermath of the 2008 financial
crisis, Helaba was left with a thinner capital base than peers
WestLB , HSH Nordbank and LBBW ,
which did get capital injections.
