FRANKFURT Nov 1 The owners of Helaba have agreed to strengthen the German landesbank's capital structure so it achieves a core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of about 10 percent of assets, the finance ministry in the state of Hesse said on Tuesday.

The owners notified German regulator BaFin on Monday about their intention to modify the bank's so-called silent participation, a form of non-voting capital, to assume loss-absorbing properties similar to equity.

Because of stricter capital rules, and because it did not receive a state bailout in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, Helaba was left with a thinner capital base than peers WestLB , HSH Nordbank and LBBW , which did get capital injections. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)