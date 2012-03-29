BRIEF-Flexigroup says HY net profit for period attributable $47.7 mln
* HY net profit for period attributable to members $47.7 million versus $41.4 million
FRANKFURT, March 29 Helaba on Wednesday said it will consider further deals after absorbing parts of rival WestLB AG in a sign that Germany's fragmented public-sector banks are gradually pushing ahead with consolidation.
"Helaba will be ready," Helaba Chief Executive Hans-Dieter Brenner said about the Frankfurt-based lender's willingness to participate in consolidation, adding it first needs to complete a deal to absorb parts of WestLB.
Helaba could form a nucleus that may eventually include other assets controlled by Germany's savings banks, such as fund manager Deka and Landesbank Berlin.
Helaba, Deka and Landesbank Berlin are controlled by the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe, an umbrella organisation of Germany's savings banks representing 429 municipally owned savings banks as well as the eight German public-sector wholesale banks, dubbed landesbanks. (Reporting By Andreas Kroener; writing by Edward Taylor)
* Fy17 cash npat estimate of $90 million to $97 million reaffirmed
LONDON, Feb 20 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, kicked off its first investor roadshow on Monday, looking to persuade London money managers to back its initial public offering in the face of concerns about its growth prospects, valuation and corporate governance.