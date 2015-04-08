UPDATE 2-South Africa's Zuma recalls Gordhan from international roadshow, rand falls
* Analysts see possible cabinet reshuffle ahead (Recasts with presidency cancelling roadshow)
FRANKFURT, April 8 Herbert Hans Gruentker will succeed Hans-Dieter Brenner as chief executive of German landesbank Helaba three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Gruentker, who is currently head of Frankfurter Sparkasse, a savings bank controlled by Helaba, will take over on October 1, the sources said.
German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung was first to report that Gruentker will become Helaba's new CEO. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Analysts see possible cabinet reshuffle ahead (Recasts with presidency cancelling roadshow)
* Says it returns to net profit of 110.3 million yuan ($16.04 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 612.2 million yuan year ago