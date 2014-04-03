BRIEF-X-Trade Brokers DM recommends FY 2016 dividend at 0.32 zloty/shr
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers DM):
FRANKFURT, April 3 German public-sector lender Helaba said it was well positioned for the European Central Bank's health checks later this year after increasing its core tier 1 capital ratio to 12.8 percent in 2013.
Helaba said on Thursday its 2013 net earnings rose 11.3 percent to 354 million euros ($487 million).
But the Frankfurt-based lender cautioned that profits would fall this year due to the continued low interest rate environment and the costs of complying with stricter rules. ($1 = 0.7263 Euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
PARIS, March 20 BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, said it plans to grow its corporate and institutional banking unit in Northern Europe under a 2017-2020 plan presented to investors on Monday.
* Updates on its multi-option facility with ANZ banking group (ANZ)