Shares in Impregilo IPGI.MI rise more than 5 percent in early trade, the biggest gainer on the FTSE MIB index .FTMIB of Italian blue-chips, after Italy's biggest builder confirms its outlook for higher sales in 2011 and keeps a cautious outlook on its Libyan operations.

A trader says an upgrade to a "buy" recommendation on the stock by an Italian broker is also helping lift the shares.

Impregilo stock has lost 19 percent so far this year, compared with a 24 percent year-to-date decline for the European construction sector .SXOP.

To see a story on Impregilo results, click on [ID:nLDE77P0KX]

Reuters messaging rm://gianluca.semeraro.reuters.com@reuters.net