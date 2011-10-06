* Q2 EPS $0.74 vs est $0.87

* Q2 rev $277.4 mln vs est $288.8 mln

* Q2 gross margins down 12 pct

* Shares down 10 pct (Adds details, outlook, share move)

Oct 6 Consumer products maker Helen of Troy Ltd's quarterly profit missed market estimates as discounts ate into margins and sales at its personal care and healthcare segments fell.

Gross margins for the second quarter fell over 5 percent to 40.5 percent, the lowest in at least four years, owing partly to its acquisition of privately held Kaz Inc to expand in the healthcare market.

The company said gross margins were further hurt by increases in product costs.

Helen of Troy, which began in 1969 as a wig shop chain, has expanded its operations with an acquisitions-led growth strategy.

Sales in the healthcare segment, which includes products like air cleaners, blood pressure monitors and heating pads, fell slightly to $98.3 million, compared with its pre-acquisition results last year.

The healthcare segment's overall gross profit margins are below those of its personal care and housewares segments, the company said in a statement.

Sales in its personal care segment, which includes grooming, skin and hair products under the Revlon and Vidal Sassoon brands and contributes more than 56 percent to the company's revenue, fell 3.2 percent to $115.3 million.

For the second quarter, the company posted a profit of $23.6 million, or 74 cents a share, versus $23.5 million, or 75 cents a share, last year.

Helen of Troy, whose rivals include Lifetime Brands Inc and privately held Conair Corp, saw sales rise 58.7 percent to $277.4 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 87 cents a share on revenue of $288.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fiscal 2012, the company kept its earnings outlook of $3.40-$3.50 per share.

Shares of El Paso, Texas-based Helen of Troy were down 10 percent at $25.39 on Thursday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair and Supriya Kurane)