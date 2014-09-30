Sept 30 Helgeland Sparebank

* Says Mr. Jan Erik Furunes has informed the Board that he wishes to leave his position as CEO with effect from Sept. 30 due to personal reasons.

* Says effective from same date, board has appointed deputy CEO Lisbeth Flågeng in position

* Says board will in autumn initiate process of recruiting a new CEO