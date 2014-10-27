Oct 27 Helgeland Sparebank :

* Says Q3 net interest income 116 million Norwegian crowns versus 117 million crowns

* Says Q3 loan losses 6 million crowns versus 7 million crowns

* Says Q3 net income 73 crowns million versus 54 million crowns

* Says growth in deposits is expected to level out while 12-month combined lending growth for 2014 is adjusted down toward 2-3 pct

* Says Board has determined new capital goals for 2013 - 2017, where the aim is a CET1 capital ratio (HSB group) at least at 12.5 pct and a total capital ratio up toward 18 pct