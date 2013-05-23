May 23 Helical Bar PLC : * Diluted epra net asset value per share up 5.6% to 264P (2012: 250P) * Group's share of net rental income up 7% to £24.5M (2012: £22.9M) * Group's share of property portfolio £626M (2012: £573M) * On the cusp of returning to delivering outperformance after challenging five