South Africa's Discovery appoints new CFO
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Insurance group Discovery has hired Deon Marius Viljoen as its new group chief financial officer from financial services group Alexander Forbes , the company said on Friday.
CAIRO, March 30 Egypt's Heliopolis Housing will invest 550 million Egyptian pounds ($61.94 million) during the 2016-17 financial year, the country's fifth-largest real estate company said in a statement to the Cairo stock exchange on Wednesday.
The board of directors approved the company's executive plan for the coming financial year, the statement said.
Earlier this month the company signed an agreement with Egyptian real estate developer SODIC to jointly develop 655 acres of land in east Cairo for commercial and residential use.
Demand for new housing in Egypt is strong and the sector has been resilient despite political turmoil. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Amina Ismail; editing by Susan Thomas)
Feb 3 Outgoing Chairman of Spain's Banco Popular Angel Ron:
* Said on Thursday that four shareholders, representing 0.0121 percent of its share capital, brought a lawsuit to contest the sale of a 2 percent stake in Banco de Fomento Angola SA (BFA) to Unitel SA