Sept 19 South Korean conglomerate SK Group's
energy and technology subsidiaries said on Monday they have
invested $50 million in U.S. solar start-up HelioVolt, which
put itself up for sale earlier this year.
SK Innovation (096770.KS) and SK TIC will expand
HelioVolt's manufacturing operations in Austin, Texas, and
develop its "global capabilities," the companies said in a
joint statement.
"We believe in the value of long-term investing in
alternative energy," SK TIC Chief Executive SH Park said.
HelioVolt is one of a handful of venture capital-backed
companies that make photovoltaic solar panels out of copper
indium gallium selenide (CIGS) rather than traditional
polysilicon.
HelioVolt's investors include New Enterprise Associates,
Paladin Capital Group, Masdar, Passport Capital, Yellowstone,
Morgan Stanley and Noventi.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Corp (BAC.N) advised
HelioVolt on the deal.
