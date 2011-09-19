* Funds will be used to expand operations globally
By Nichola Groom
Sept 19 South Korean conglomerate SK Group said
on Monday it has invested $50 million in U.S. solar start-up
HelioVolt to help the company bring its next-generation solar
panels to the mass market.
SK energy and technology units SK Innovation (096770.KS)
and SK TIC will expand HelioVolt's operations in Austin, Texas,
and develop its "global capabilities," the companies said in a
joint statement.
"We believe in the value of long-term investing in
alternative energy," SK TIC Chief Executive SH Park said.
For HelioVolt, the backing of SK will give it critical
clout in the marketplace, including in securing financing and
dealing with equipment suppliers.
"It's a lot different negotiating alongside a company like
SK than it is negotiating ourselves," HelioVolt Founder and
Chairman B.J. Stanbery said in an interview.
HelioVolt is one of a handful of venture capital-backed
companies that make photovoltaic solar panels out of copper
indium gallium selenide (CIGS) rather than traditional
polysilicon.
Other venture-backed manufacturers of CIGS panels include
Miasole, Nanosolar, and, most notably, Solyndra. Solyndra filed
for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month after
using a controversial $535 million government loan guarantee to
expand its manufacturing. The company is now seeking a buyer.
Surviving CIGS companies are rapidly working to increase
production to compete with silicon-based panels, prices of
which have fallen dramatically this year.
"There are a lot of claims being made by a lot of start-ups
in thin film PV sector," he said. "For a company like SK, it's
a bit of a buyer's market."
HelioVolt, Stanbery pointed out, has raised far less
capital than some other CIGS start-ups -- including Solyndra.
The company put itself up for sale earlier this year because it
decided it needed a partner with the capital to take the
company through to commercial scale.
HelioVolt has raised about $200 million from venture firms,
compared with around $400 million each for Miasole and
Nanosolar and about $1 billion for Solyndra.
Production levels at HelioVolt's Austin facility are tiny
and it plans to open a new factory to ramp up manufacturing.
The location of its second facility, however, has yet to be
determined, according to Stanbery.
The company will be hiring in Austin as it expands
operations at its headquarters there, it said.
HelioVolt's investors include New Enterprise Associates,
Paladin Capital Group, Masdar, Passport Capital, Yellowstone
Capital, Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Noventi Ventures.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Corp (BAC.N) advised
HelioVolt on the deal.
Reporting by Nichola Groom
