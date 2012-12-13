PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 13 Offshore energy company Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc said it would sell its oil and gas unit to privately held Talos Energy LLC for at least $610 million to focus on providing well intervention and robotics services.
The deal value could go up to $700 million if Helix's Wang exploration well in the Gulf of Mexico meets expectations.
The unit, Energy Resource Technology GOM Inc, expects to evaluate the results from the well in the next few days.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.
* Williams partners agrees to acquire additional interests in two marcellus shale gathering systems and sell ownership stake in delaware basin joint venture and ranch westex assets