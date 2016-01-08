UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Jan 8 Nordex's finance chief Bernhard Schaeferbarthold has been appointed as CFO of German auto headlights and electronics maker Hella, Hella said in a statement on Friday.
Schaeferbarthold will succeed Wolfgang Ollig, who Hella says is leaving the group "at his own request on July 1, in order to face up new challenges".
Nordex late Thursday said Schaeferbarthold would leave the wind turbine maker for family reasons at the end of 2016, not giving any details about his replacement. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edward Taylor)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.