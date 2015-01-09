Jan 9 HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. :

* In comparison to same period of previous year, H1 sales grow by 6 percent to roughly 2.83 billion euros ($3 billion)

* H1 profit before interest and taxes (EBIT) rises by 29 percent to 221 million euros

* Forecast for increase in FY sales and returns confirmed

* Confirms forecast for current fiscal year 2014/2015 and will continue seeking to increase sales and adjusted earnings, at group level, somewhere in middle single-digit percentage range

In H1, company's financial liabilities could be further reduced by 168 million euros