BERLIN, Sept 17 Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics, cautioned on Thursday that it expects a hit to full-year earnings from the failure of a supplier in China.

Hella, best known for making high-powered headlamps for cars, listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange last November and is due to join the German index of mid-caps later this month.

Hella said in a statement the failure of a Chinese supplier for injection moulding components had led to negative one-off charges in the first quarter and the rest of the financial year of up to 50 million euros ($57 million).

That would mean that earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would likely fall for the full year, while it confirmed its forecast for sales growth in the middle to high single-digit percentage range.

Preliminary figures put first quarter EBIT at 69 million from 95 million a year ago, while sales were up 14 percent to 1.5 billion.

To protect its supply chain from the failure, it said the production of the affected intermediate products was being reorganised, leading to "considerable" extra costs.

