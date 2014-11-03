FRANKFURT Nov 3 Shares in Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics parts, are expected to start trading at between 25 euros and 28 euros ($31-35) a share, the company said on Monday.

Last week, the family controlled firm said it would raise 278 million euros in a stock market flotation to fund international expansion and innovation.

Hella shares are expected to start trading on Nov. 11.

($1 = 0.7957 euro) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by David Clarke)